The average UK house price hit a record high of £270,027 in October, according to an index.The average property value grew by 0.9% in October – showing an increase of more than £2,500 during the month, Halifax said.Annual house price inflation accelerated to 8.1%, from 7.4% in September.Halifax said it is the first time the average UK house price has topped £270,000.Halifax put average house prices at around £20,000 higher than a separate index run by Nationwide Building Society, with studies using different methods to track average prices.Earlier this week, Nationwide said the average UK house price had hit a...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO