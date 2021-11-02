CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KLBK Tuesday PM Weather Update: November 2nd, 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds and rain. Low of 41°. Winds ENE 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Cloudy and damp. High of 48°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Cloudy and damp conditions will continue throughout the evening and overnight hours tonight....

Idaho8.com

Rain/Snow Mix tonight, but Sunday clears up

TONIGHT: We will see lots of rain showers and snow showers making their way across our area tonight and into the overnight and early morning hours. Snow is reserved only for the more mountainous regions in central ID and western WY. The snow level does decrease to about 5000 ft for these areas in the overnight hours so towns in surrounding valleys like Jackson could see snow. Everywhere else will only look to experience rain. Accumulations look to be light and not too major. Winds stay breezy tonight around 10-20 mph. Low temperatures look to be in the 30's for mostly everyone except central ID where low's could drop into the 20's.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the weather for the deer opener this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek. WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday. Credit: CBS “For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light snow,” said Meteorologist Lisa Meadows. She added that one...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Record Heatwave Kicks Off Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- Our first weekend of November started out more like June than a month in fall! Denver’s high for Saturday shot up to 80 degrees. That is enough to break the daily high which was set back in 1934! Credit: CBS4 Saturday’s 80 degrees is also the second warmest November temperature in recorded history for the Mile High City! The warmest November day in recorded history happened just four years ago, on Nov. 27, 2017. Credit: CBS4 This temperature is extremely warm for this time of year where the normal high is in the upper 50s! The warm weekend is being caused by a large ridge of high pressure locked over the southern Rockies. Temperatures will again be flirting with record highs on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s around the Denver Metro area. Denver’s record high for Sunday is 78 degrees set in 1999. Credit: CBS4   Look for cooler weather to push in for the week ahead.  
DENVER, CO
wgowam.com

Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – November 7th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Warmer Fall-Like Weather into Mid Week!. Another frost start Sunday in the low to mid 30’s with a few areas of fog. The sunshine will warm us up back into the low to mid 60’s for the afternoon. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 30’s by Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Drier trade wind weather pattern for days ahead

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The high pressure ridge north of the state will weaken over the next few days, gradually decreasing the trade wind strength through Tuesday. Expect brief passing showers in this trade wind regime, mainly over windward and mountain areas during the overnight to early morning hours. Lighter winds remain in the forecast starting […]
HONOLULU, HI

