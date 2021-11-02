CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Avengers Devs Get Rid of Paid XP Boosts After Fan Backlash

By Athena Parnada
cogconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Avengers Will No Longer Have Paid XP Boosters Starting Tonight. Marvel’s Avengers was added to Game Pass last month, and Square Enix started to sell consumable XP boosters to the game’s following, much to the fans’ dismay. This irked fans for two reasons. First, it was charging players to speed...

