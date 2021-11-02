Giants have yet to learn how to win games

The Chiefs' offense remains glitched. Kansas City continued to struggle with turnovers Monday night, committing two, with the first coming two plays after an unnecessarily complicated bit of trickery resulted in a throwaway by ﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿﻿﻿. The quarterback's first interception came via a bullet fired into traffic, which deflected off ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿﻿﻿﻿'s helmet up into the air for the taking. The second arrived when ﻿﻿﻿﻿Travis Kelce﻿﻿﻿﻿ caught a pass, turned to run and had the ball knocked from his grasp. New York capitalized with a touchdown drive that followed, entrenching us in a slog of a Monday night affair with no freedom from the grind in sight. Andy Reid's offense can't seem to detach itself from the cute approach, and Mahomes appears incapable of turning down deep shots every third play or so. It's as if the Chiefs are so set in their once-lucrative ways, they can't figure out how to do less and accept they won't rip off massive gains as often. There was one bright moment: Kansas City temporarily committed to the run, handing it to ﻿﻿﻿﻿Derrick Gore﻿﻿﻿﻿ six times and watching him score his first career touchdown. Otherwise, it was more of the same disjointed, occasionally successful but never rhythmic offense we've seen from the Chiefs for weeks. They’re simply nothing more than an average team right now -- starting with Mahomes -- and they won't get away with this type of performance against the Packers next week.

