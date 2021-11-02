CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants have yet to learn how to win games

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Monday night’s game showed that the Giants need to learn how to win. It also means that for the rest of the season they will learn who wants to stick around and see those lessons through. The sloppy collapse against Kansas City marred by inexcusable penalties — four game-changing...

Big Blue View

Giants vs. Panthers picks, predictions: Can the Giants finally win a home game?

The New York Giants are 3-point underdogs Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers. Can the Giants win their first game at home in four tries this season and avoid falling to 1-6? Your Big Blue View staff doesn’t think so. National analysts are a bit more optimistic. Here are thins week’s straight-up picks.
NFL
Kadarius Toney
Yardbarker

Giants Game Day Injury Report: Giants Should Have Some Injured Playmakers Available

Engram (calf), Slayton (hamstring), Ross (hamstring), and Shepard (hamstring) were all listed as questionable on the Giants' Friday injury report. On Thursday, Engram and Shepard were added to the injury report, both practicing to varying degrees on Thursday and Friday. The Giants will take whatever they can get as far...
NFL
chatsports.com

‘Things I think’ after the Giants lose another game they could have won

I think the New York Giants have only themselves to blame for Monday night’s 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, a game that coulda/woulda/shoulda been an upset victory if the 2-6 Giants could have only gotten out of their own way just a couple more times. The Chiefs were...
NFL
Big Blue View

Post-game quotebook: What the Giants said after bounce-back win over Carolina

What were the New York Giants saying Sunday after beating the Carolina Panthers 25-3? Let’s dive into the postgame press conferences and find out. James Bradberry on Panthers QB Sam Darnold being benched... “I think their whole offense was getting frustrated. I know that our front seven did a great...
NFL
New York Post

Giants down yet another weapon with Sterling Shepard inactive

No Sterling Shepard for the Giants Sunday against the Panthers. Shepard was ruled out prior to the game, one of the seven players designated as inactive. Shepard missed two games with a strained hamstring, returned and caught 10 passes in last week’s loss to the Rams but aggravated the hamstring issue in practice. He was listed as questionable by the end of the week.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Have a Chance to Make a Statement Game vs. Chiefs

Despite what they say about the Kansas City Chiefs, the opportunity is there for the New York Giants to deliver what could potentially be a knockout punch to the defending AFC champions. The Giants, who, as they have always done under head coach Joe Judge, have said all the right...
NFL
chatsports.com

Joe Judge Says Giants Have Had Malfunctioning Headsets in Every Game This Year

Following Monday night's narrow 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said the G-Men dealt with headset malfunctions during the defeat and every other game this season. According to Tom Rock of Newsday, Judge said:. "It's happened in every game so far. We...
NFL
Derrick

Giants play a complete game, now they have to do it again

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It's hard to predict where the New York Giants are headed after playing their best game of the season in beating the struggling Carolina Panthers 25-3. The defense, which was supposed to be the heart of the team, finally had a good game in holding the Panthers without a touchdown and limiting them to 173 total yards.
NFL
NFL

2021 NFL season, Week 8: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Giants on Monday night

The Chiefs' offense remains glitched. Kansas City continued to struggle with turnovers Monday night, committing two, with the first coming two plays after an unnecessarily complicated bit of trickery resulted in a throwaway by ﻿﻿﻿﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿﻿﻿﻿. The quarterback's first interception came via a bullet fired into traffic, which deflected off ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿﻿﻿﻿'s helmet up into the air for the taking. The second arrived when ﻿﻿﻿﻿Travis Kelce﻿﻿﻿﻿ caught a pass, turned to run and had the ball knocked from his grasp. New York capitalized with a touchdown drive that followed, entrenching us in a slog of a Monday night affair with no freedom from the grind in sight. Andy Reid's offense can't seem to detach itself from the cute approach, and Mahomes appears incapable of turning down deep shots every third play or so. It's as if the Chiefs are so set in their once-lucrative ways, they can't figure out how to do less and accept they won't rip off massive gains as often. There was one bright moment: Kansas City temporarily committed to the run, handing it to ﻿﻿﻿﻿Derrick Gore﻿﻿﻿﻿ six times and watching him score his first career touchdown. Otherwise, it was more of the same disjointed, occasionally successful but never rhythmic offense we've seen from the Chiefs for weeks. They’re simply nothing more than an average team right now -- starting with Mahomes -- and they won't get away with this type of performance against the Packers next week.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

5 things we learned as the Chiefs beat the Giants

On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs notched a 20-17 victory over the New York Giants, improving their record to 4-4 in a disappointing 2021 season. Here are five things we learned from the game. 1. The offense is taking a better approach — but not often enough. In recent...
NFL
News-Democrat

Here’s how the KC Chiefs distributed playing time in Monday night’s win over the Giants

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Chiefs did enough to pull out a 20-17 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Turnovers were once again a theme Monday night. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw another interception and tight end Travis Kelce lost a fumble. The Chiefs now have a league-most 19 turnovers through eight games.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Raiders vs. Giants prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch the Week 9 game

Raiders -3 Moneyline: Raiders -150, Giants +130. Based on the play of these two teams in 2021, this game should be a comfortable victory for the Raiders. If we take into account home-field advantage, the sportsbooks see the Raiders as roughly 5 or 6 points better than the Giants. However, betting on the Raiders this year as a favorite has been a dangerous proposition. Las Vegas is 1-2 against the spread in 2021 when favored. However, they are 2-1 against the spread on the road, including tricky road trips to Pittsburgh and Denver.
NFL

