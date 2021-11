Today is a big day for Stranger Things fans! Not only did Netflix release a new teaser for the long-awaited fourth season and reveal it's being released next summer, but they also shared all of the new season's episode titles. The names of the episodes will be "The Hellfire Club," "Vecna's Curse," "The Monster and the Superhero," "Dear Billy," "The Nina Project," "The Dive," "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab," "Papa," and "The Piggyback." Fans are especially excited about the "Dear Billy" title, hoping that it will mean the return of Dacre Montgomery. Of course, the character died in the Season 3 finale, but we all know that doesn't necessarily mean he won't be back.

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO