Kevin McCarthy holds roundtable on taxes, regulations and reduced workforce

Here are the 13 House Republicans that defied Kevin McCarthy and voted for Biden's $550 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill
Over a dozen Republicans bucked party leadership and voted to pass the infrastructure bill. It now heads to President Biden's desk for his signature.
Kevin McCarthy Faces Republican Attacks After Failing to Stop Infrastructure Bill's Passage
Last week, he said he would "expect few, if any, to vote for it, if it comes to the floor today." On Friday, 13 GOP House members did.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?
(CBS Baltimore) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help....
Washington Post
GOP erupts over its House members bailing out Biden
In Tuesday’s election, Republicans served notice that the clock is ticking on Democrats’ slim majorities in Congress. On Friday, 13 House Republicans delivered the decisive votes to rescue a key part of President Biden’s agenda — an agenda endangered by those in his own party. Ensue the bloodletting. Biden’s $1.2...
‘Poor Josh’: McCarthy mocks Pelosi attempts to salvage Biden spending bills
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday mocked House Democrats on Friday for their negotiations to pass President Joe Biden’s sweeping social spending package.
U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature
WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Stimulus Check Update: Petition for Monthly Checks Just 50K Signatures Shy of 3 Million
The petition calls for $2,000 checks to be sent out to Americans each month.
Congress Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, How It Will Impact Our Region
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. So how will this legislation help the Pittsburgh region? The Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith said the area is ready with projects and to get people to work. “We want to make sure that we receive a really robust share of this investment,” Smith said. “So I think that job creation number, it’s going to add jobs no matter what but I think the more investment that we can secure for Southwestern Pennsylvania, the more jobs it’s going to create right here in our backyard and we’re very focused on speaking as one region with one voice.” Smith added that the one voice will be needed because our area will also be competing with all other local regions across the U.S. to get their jobs funded.
Washington Post
There’s a baffling tax gift to the wealthy in the Democrats’ social-spending bill
Marc Goldwein is the senior vice president and senior policy director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The White House describes the Build Back Better Act as a way to strengthen “the backbone of the country — the middle class.” Why, then, does the current version of the bill include a massive tax cut for the rich?
Telegraph
Biden demands congress 'send the bill to my desk' in push to pass key spending bill
Joe Biden on Friday pleaded with recalcitrant members of his own party to "send the bill to my desk" as he tried to push through his massive spending plans. Democrats in the House of Representatives inched towards voting on Mr Biden's giant twin bills, costing a combined $3 trillion, which include a huge expansion of welfare.
Fresno Bee
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats in Biden-won seats are in danger. These Californians are on the list
Democrats seeking re-election to the United States House of Representatives should be worried if things go the way Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicts. “If you’re a Democrat and President Biden won your seat by 16 points, you’re in a competitive race next year,” he said in a news conference on Wednesday of representatives in districts that voted for President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
House Democrats Hit Another Wall on Path to Passing Biden Agenda
"We're working on it," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters amid stalling over a lengthy procedural maneuver on the chamber's floor.
After big Democratic election losses, Pelosi leans on centrist holdouts to back massive social spending bill
Days after Democrats took a beating in off-year elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is twisting the arms of holdout centrists in her party to vote Friday on a $1.75 trillion social welfare spending package.
House gives final congressional OK to bipartisan $1T infrastructure bill
The House has approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates.
texasgopvote.com
ICYMI: Rep. Van Duyne Joins Roundtable Discussion with Leader McCarthy
I recently joined Leader McCarthy and Reps. Blaine Luetkemeyer, Jackie Walorski, Fred Keller, Kevin Hern, and David Schweikert for a roundtable discussion on the Democrats' far-left socialist spending spree. KEY QUOTES:. “Small businesses are the backbone of our country, and yet they seem to be the enemy of this administration....
FOXBusiness
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy holds a press briefing
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Kevin McCarthy criticizes hefty reconciliation plan: ‘Have Democrats even read the bill?’
Friday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) urged people to pay more attention to the 2,146-page social agenda package Democrats are trying to pass at his weekly press conference. “Only 10 percent of Americans say they know what’s in this bill, and I bet that percentage is even lower amongst Democrats in Congress,” McCarthy said. He criticized […]
Democratic standoff as progressives object to Pelosi infrastructure vote plan – as it happened
Progressives say vote on infrastructure bill cannot proceed without vote on reconciliation package
bartlesvilleradio.com
Hern Joins Small Business Roundtable with McCarthy
Representative Kevin Hern joins Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and five other Members of Congress for a roundtable discussion on small business taxes, regulations, and reduced workforce with small business owners from across the country. Hern says the Democrats' idea of the American Dream today is forever dependence on the federal...
fox29.com
Social Security payments increasing significantly in 2022, new bill could send payments higher
The Social Security Administration recently announced that due to this year’s high levels of inflation, it would be raising social security payments by 5.9% in 2022, the highest increase in nearly 40 years. And a new bill introduced in Congress could increase those payments even further. While on the campaign...
KGET
