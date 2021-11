The annual Pipes of Christmas concerts took place online only last year, because of the pandemic, but will have in-person audiences again this year. The 23rd annual edition of this show, devoted to traditional Celtic holiday music and readings, will take place at the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church in New York, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m., and the Central Presbyterian Church in Summit, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO