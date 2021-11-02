CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accountants look to ESG reporting as UN focuses on climate change

By Michael Cohn
accountingtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe accounting profession is increasing its involvement with sustainability issues as the United Nations hosts world leaders at its COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Like countries across the globe, some accounting firms are making commitments to achieving net zero carbon emissions over the next few years, while...

www.accountingtoday.com

umn.edu

UN Climate Change Conference (COP26)

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is scheduled for October 31 through November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. COP26 will bring countries together to discuss their plans to address climate change over the coming decade. University of Minnesota climate science experts Jessica Hellmann and Heidi Roop are...
ENVIRONMENT
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Dinosaur invades UN in climate change campaign

A video of a dinosaur urging the United Nations General Assembly to act immediately to avoid 'extinction' at the hands of climate change was released Wednesday by the United Nations Development Program.
ANIMALS
pncguam.com

‘Breaking the Chains’ forum to focus on decolonization, climate change

As a non-self-governing territory, one of only 17 remaining in the world, Guam is a remnant of the old world, a contemporary colony. As the world and in particular the peoples of the Pacific tackle the growing global problem of climate change, Guam, because of its political status, finds itself unable to act and mobilize with millions around the world. As the tides rise around us, we see our mañe’lu across Micronesia, the Pacific and the world rising up to take action, we must join them.
ENVIRONMENT
mauinow.com

Councilmember Kelly King to Depart for UN Climate Change Conference

Councilmember Kelly Takaya King will depart Thursday for the 26th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. She is one of only two delegates selected to attend the conference, also known as COP26, on behalf of ICLEI USA, an association of local governments devoted to climate action and sustainability.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Wallpaper*

Winners of #CreateCOP26 announced ahead of UN Climate Change Conference

World leaders will soon gather in Glasgow for COP26, the much-anticipated United Nations Climate Change Conference. Parties will assemble to accelerate global action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (31 October – 12 November 2021). Ahead of the summit, #CreateCOP26 –...
ENVIRONMENT
Real News Network

The heat is on: Will UN climate change conference finally result in serious action?

For decades, climate scientists and activists have been sounding the alarm that, unless the world takes drastic action, humanity is careening toward disaster and the climate crisis is spiraling out of control. And yet, for all the public talk from world leaders about the seriousness of the situation, the world’s worst contributors to climate change have failed to even begin taking the steps necessary to curb runaway climate catastrophe. This is the backdrop for the convening of the 26th United Nations conference on climate change, also known as COP26, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. In this urgent interview, TRNN contributor Radhika Desai speaks with economist Peter Victor about what we should and shouldn’t expect to happen at the COP26, and about the rapidly closing (and possibly already closed) window for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe. Peter Victor is professor emeritus at York University in Canada and author of Managing Without Growth: Slower by Design, Not Disaster; he was the founding president of the Canadian Society of Ecological Economics and is a past-president of the Royal Canadian Institute for Science.
ENVIRONMENT
the university of hawai'i system

UH students, faculty to attend UN climate change convention

The eyes of the world are focused on the climate crisis negotiations for the next two weeks as more than 200 world leaders and 20,000 participants, including six from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, gather in Glasgow, Scotland, U.K. for the annual United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
HONOLULU, HI
Shropshire Star

Climate change the focus as G20 summit draws to a close

The Prime Minister has urged world leaders to ‘seize the moment’. Boris Johnson is to make a final push to urge the leading economies to do more to cut emissions ahead of crunch climate change talks starting in Glasgow on Monday. The Prime Minister, in Rome for the final day...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Square News

Opinion: The UN is taking substantial action against climate change

As the United Nations prepares for this year’s Climate Change Conference, starting on Oct. 31 in the United Kingdom, the efficacy of past efforts regarding climate change reduction and prevention is being questioned — especially by youth activists such as Greta Thunberg. Although Thunberg says that institutions and people in power are doing “blah blah blah” to stop climate change, however, the United Nations is in fact doing its part to curb emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

UN climate change summit doesn’t have to be all slogans

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion. She was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe. It’s no wonder Boris Johnson...
ENVIRONMENT
accountingtoday.com

Audit committees unprepared for climate change

Despite the constant talk about climate change, most boardroom audit committees around the world don’t discuss climate on a regular basis or consider themselves to be knowledgeable about climate change, according to a new survey. The survey, released Wednesday by Deloitte Global, found that half of the 350 audit committee...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Planet is ‘changing before our eyes’ due to climate change, damning UN report warns

The planet is “changing before our eyes” due to global warming, with the impact of the climate crisis set to have far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to a damning United Nations report ahead of Cop26.A study by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) found that the planet had entered “uncharted territory” as rising temperatures pose a threat to food security and crucial ecosystems.The provisional WMO State of the Global Climate 2021 report also showed that the past seven years are on track to be the seven warmest on record, based on data for the first nine...
ENVIRONMENT
accountingtoday.com

IFRS Foundation forms International Sustainability Standards Board, consolidates VRF and CDSB

The International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation formally launched the International Sustainability Standards Board on Wednesday and announced plans to consolidate the Value Reporting Foundation — the recently merged group uniting the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board with the International Integrated Reporting Council — as well as the Climate Disclosure Standards Board, an initiative of the Carbon Disclosure Project, by June 2022.
ADVOCACY
accountingtoday.com

IFAC provides digital access to international accounting standards

The International Federation of Accountants debuted eIS, a new way to access global auditing, assurance, ethics and public sector accounting standards online. eIS, short for e-International Standards, technology offers direct access to standards developed by the International Audit and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB), the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA), and the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB), as well as support, reference and guidance materials.
TECHNOLOGY
accountingtoday.com

Inside the 2021 Best Firms for Young Accountants: Beacons in uncertain times

As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued throughout 2021, accounting firms have had to step up their efforts like never before to accommodate new hires entering the profession. Unique new challenges have transformed a traditional workplace seemingly overnight, but top firms have continued to answer the call by offering more flexible work options, upgrading their technology capabilities, and above all, by striving to make young professionals’ lives just a bit easier during hard times.
ECONOMY
accountingtoday.com

Ernst & Young showcases audit quality improvements in 2021

Ernst & Young issued an audit quality report describing the steps that the Big Four firm is taking to increase auditing quality control. In the report, EY pointed to the improvement in inspection results last year from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. The PCAOB released its 2020 inspection results on Monday for EY, as well as the other Big Four firms — PwC, Deloitte and KPMG — as well as BDO USA and Grant Thornton, and most of the other firms had also fared better last year than in 2019 (see story). In EY’s case, the PCAOB found that eight of the 52 audits (15%) reviewed in 2020 had deficiencies serious enough to spotlight in Part 1.A of the report. Those deficiencies mainly related to EY’s testing of controls over and/or substantive testing of revenue and related accounts and inventory, but that was an improvement over the 11 out of 60 audits (18%) that were significant enough to include in the 2019 report and 14 of 54 issuer audits (26%) in 2018.
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

KPMG U.S. debuts first report on hybrid work

Big Four firm KPMG U.S. has published its "Hybrid Working Communities" report, the first in a three-part series that examines the benefits of a hybrid work model, how management should prepare for the return to the office, and why investments in culture should be made in a hybrid workplace. The...
BUSINESS
accountingtoday.com

Earth’s value is being left off the balance sheet

The U.K.'s outlook for lowering greenhouse-gas emissions is adding to the general skepticism about the prospects for action at COP26, the ongoing UN Climate Change Conference. The British treasury's interim report, which reviews plans for the U.K. to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, has been criticized as unduly pessimistic. It repeatedly stresses the short-term economic costs of acting on climate — ranging from renewable energy investments to lost fuel taxes — yet barely mentions the dreadful consequences of inaction, or the long-term benefits of preserving our environment. Indeed, the report mentions "environment" only four times, while drumming "costs" into readers' heads more than 40 times.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

CO2 rebound as climate summit sees emissions pledges

Global CO2 emissions are set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels next year, according to an assessment published on Thursday as countries signed up to fossil-fuel cutting pledges criticised as too vague by campaigners. The grim emissions assessment was billed as a "reality check" for nations gathered at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, seen as a last chance to halt catastrophic climate change. Moderate progress this week was checked by the release of the Global Carbon Project's annual report, which showed that emissions from gas and coal will rise in 2021 by more than they dropped during the pandemic. It suggested CO2 emissions could eclipse the 40-billion-tonne record set in 2019, which some have predicted -- and many hoped -- would be a peak.
ENVIRONMENT

