Trolley Grant Rejection Summed Up in One Question

By Jakob Puckett
showmeinstitute.org
 5 days ago

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments rejected the Loop Trolley Company’s request for a $1.26 million grant last Wednesday. Trolley backers claimed the federal grant money was needed to get the cash-strapped trolley running again. While members of the council...

stlpublicradio.org

Loop Trolley remains dead in its tracks after a regional planning agency rejects funding plan

The future of the Loop Trolley in St. Louis remains uncertain after the failure of another plan to bring it back. The East-West Gateway Council of Governments rejected a plan Wednesday to use $1.26 million in federal money to fund the 2.2-mile connection between the Delmar Loop and Missouri History Museum in Forest Park. Another $540,000 from a sales tax along the route would also help cover the costs to restart the trolley.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
journalofaccountancy.com

Infrastructure bill tax provisions include ERC termination

The employee retention credit will be terminated early and broker reporting of cryptoasset transfers will be required as a result of legislation (H.R. 3684) that passed the House of Representatives late Friday and is headed to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. Known as the Infrastructure Investment...
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Page, Jones endorse grant for Loop Trolley but only if Bi-State runs it

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Tuesday endorsed a $1.26 million federal grant to help revive the scuttled Loop Trolley — but only if the Bi-State Development Agency takes over its operation. It wasn’t clear whether Jones and Page’s joint announcement...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Recorder

Editorial: No on Question One

Question One, which concerns how many signatures are needed to have a referendum placed on a ballot, is the highlight of the Nov. 2 Greenfield election, especially given the apparent lack of interest in running for office this time. For weeks, the op-ed pages of the Recorder have contained letters...
GREENFIELD, MA
Sun-Journal

Question 1: Voters soundly reject power line corridor

Mainers voted decisively Tuesday to kill a $1 billion transmission line project in the western part of the state in a vote that was fueled in part by distaste for the state’s largest utility and concerns about environmental impacts to the North Woods. With 450 of 571 precincts reporting, 59...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MassLive.com

Greenfield voters reject rules change for ballot questions

GREENFIELD — In a 1,485-1,321 decision, voters Tuesday said no to changing the amount of signatures required for citizens to place referendum questions on the municipal election ballot. The 54% to 46% result means the current system will stay in place. The city charter requires a number of voter signatures...
GREENFIELD, MA
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Checks Coming in November? Status Of Next Direct Payments

Some have continued to hold out hope that a fourth stimulus check could be on the way, as rising costs due to inflation lead to more struggles for families that still have yet to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, even as Congress moves to pass other legislation which provides other relief and aid to the country, a direct payment is not in cards—and no one should expect to see a check deposited in their accounts in November.
BUSINESS
News Break
