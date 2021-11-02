Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward calls for investments in city safety, cleanliness

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash.– The final budget proposal for next year from Spokane’s mayor is in.

Mayor Nadine Woodward is calling for a budget that maintains service levels, strategically invests in economic recovery, and prioritizes public safety, homelessness, housing, and economic development.

The budget looks to keep working on the “fundamental shift in how people transition out of homelessness.” That would be accomplished by “improving system resources, filling gaps, introducing greater accountability into the system, and maximizing regional partnerships, and emphasizing increasing housing options to meet community needs.”

The 2022 general fund budget also supports the police department, fire and emergency medical responses, criminal justice, streets, parks, libraries, planning, community and economic development.

In total, the city’s 2022 budget is $1 billion. That includes the general fund, enterprise funds, special dedicated funds, and internal service funds.

“Our strategic approach has been to meet short-term needs in ways that prepare the City for an accelerated recovery and long-term fiscal sustainability,” Woodward said. “The City’s commitment to maintaining services, protecting budget reserves, and strategically deploying federal recovery resources in the community and organization have us in a position to make careful investments.”

The full detailed budget can be found here.

