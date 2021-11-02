CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant Proves His Confidence Is Just as High and Flashy as His Vertical When He Says He’s Shooting to Be This Generation’s LeBron or Michael: ‘I’m Taking Me and Doubling Down Every Time’

By Andrew Hanlon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ja Morant is headed for NBA superstardom. He won Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 after being picked second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies behind Zion Williamson. Morant’s stats got better across the board in year two as he led the Grizz to and through a play-in game before Memphis eventually...

