Leonard Forsman will become the first Native American to serve on the University of Washington Board of Regents Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday, Oct. 25. “Leonard has deep appreciation for the importance of education for all communities. His leadership experience with Suquamish and tireless work on behalf of Northwest Tribal communities will be invaluable to UW,” Inslee said in a news release. “He is a leader in every sense of the word and l look forward to his continued service to our region as a member of the University of Washington Board of Regents.”

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO