After months of waiting, the LA Clippers' new City Edition jerseys are officially here. This season is a bit different from other City Edition jerseys, with the theme being dubbed a "Moments Mixtape." Here's the exact definition of this new theme as described by the LA Clippers: "In celebration of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Season, this on-court collection was designed to showcase that teams are not defined by a single era, but by the iconic moments of a franchise."

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO