Local nonprofits recognized for recent 'excellence,' achievements

Surviving and thriving during a pandemic year garnered praise for several area organizations in the 11th Annual Northwest Ohio Nonprofit Innovation and Excellence Awards, including the Valentine Theatre, which was recognized with the Innovation Award for its virtual programming efforts.

The awards, held virtually and sponsored by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation and The Blade, in partnership with The Center for Nonprofit Resources, The Andersons, Buckeye Broadband, and WTVG-13abc, recognize local nonprofit organizations for their contributions to the community.

Also recognized were the Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge with the Small Organization Excellence Award and the Victory Center with the Large Organization Excellence Award.

Winners received a $5,000 unrestricted grant from the Greater Toledo Community Foundation in addition to an $1,000 unrestricted grant from The Andersons, a half-page ad in The Blade, and a hand-blown glass piece from local artist Shawn Messenger.

The Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge was recognized in part for providing more than 344,000 visits to its location, of which 5,500 were students from Ottawa, Lucas, Sandusky, Erie, and Wood counties. Underserved schools could apply for grant assistance to make those trips happen.

Since 2013, the Valentine had brought programming to school-age children through the Valentine School Days, which saw national theatrical productions of children’s literature like Charlotte’s Web come to town.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020 and these productions became impossible to put on, theatre management pivoted to continue to serve the community and developed “Sessions” and “Story Time” during which local musicians, dancers, and artists would produce virtual programming.

“We reached out to the educators and of course, they were still interested in arts education and how we could continue to provide the students with programming whether they were in the classroom or online at home,” Jori Jex, executive director at the Valentine Theatre, said.

With “Story Time,” which ran roughly from fall 2020 through early spring 2021, the Valentine created a replacement program by bringing in local figures such as Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz or jazz singer Ramona Collins to read a children’s book on stage in front of a camera. The videos, which often featured theatrical and interactive elements, were then posted to the Valentine’s website for wide use.

“We just started going through the community and asking people,” Ms. Jex said. “We wanted a diverse, rich selection of readers, so we selected 28 readers to come in.”

Ms. Jex explained the Valentine took great care to cater each video to the viewer in a few ways. Firstly, each title was chosen, through collaboration with book publishers like Simon and Schuster or Scholastic, with the reader and his or her role in the community in mind.

For example, Mr. Kapszukiewicz read Leo and Diane Dillon’s If Kids Ran The World while Eboné Waweru of the Toledo Opera Chorus read Brian Selznick and Pam Muñoz Ryan’s When Marian Sang.

Each video was also tailored to a certain grade level of viewers based on the reading level of the book and the concepts contained therein.

“Any form of art, whether it's performing or visual, and its ability to share the human experience, share different aspects of life, can be so enriching,” Ms. Jex said. “It was a wonderful project to work on for all of us.”

The Victory Center shared a similar sense of accomplishment over the past year.

The center operates as a wellness hub for Toledo area cancer patients, survivors, and families, providing them with the kind of care many hospitals cannot through reflexology, oncology, massage therapy, yoga classes, support groups, and art therapy.

The center is the only institution of its kind in the area and just celebrated its 25th anniversary by moving into a brand new building on Republic Boulevard in Sylvania Township, something leadership is very excited about.

“For 25 years, we have leased buildings and space, and finally, this summer, we were able to purchase our very own building,” Dianne Barndt, executive director at the Victory Center, said. “It's 64 percent bigger than our last facility. This was a huge deal getting to buy our own space, starting to build up some equity and what it's allowing us to do is provide so many more services and programs.”

The Excellence Award won by the Victory Center differs from the Innovation Award netted by the Valentine Theatre in that it recognizes active involvement from staff, community members, or volunteers in furthering the mission of the given organization. Ms. Barndt believes her center holds this type of involvement in spades.

“We have a lot of involvement from the community first and foremost because we are completely privately funded,” she said, “but we wouldn't be able to do anything if we didn't have the support of the community.”

On top of this, much of the Victory Center’s board and staff work on a partially or fully volunteer basis, which lends a particular significance to their work.

In the end, Ms. Barndt is grateful for the award bestowed on her organization, a feeling that echoed throughout the other recipients.

“I would just say that it's such an honor to receive this award,” she said. “There are a lot of great nonprofits in our community and to be recognized in this way is very humbling.”