Baylor Smith was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Pell City High School’s football team to a 50-26 win over Mae Jemison on Friday. “The season didn’t really turn out the way we wanted it to, but I couldn’t think of a better way to go out,” Smith said. “I couldn’t have done it without my offensive line and my receivers making plays for me. I’m excited about it and I’m just happy that we got the win for all the seniors that are going out.”

PELL CITY, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO