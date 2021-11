MLB Rumors: Bob Melvin is leaving the Oakland A’s to join the San Diego Padres as their new manager, per reports. This is a bit of a bombshell, as Melvin has been the manager of the A’s since the middle of the 2011 season, and while there had been talk about him possibly being a fit for the New York Mets job, I had seen little indication that the A’s were willing to let him leave.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO