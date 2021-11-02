CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titan Machinery (TITN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
 4 days ago

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed the most recent trading day at $29.49, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 8.32% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.

TITN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $430.3 million, up 19.24% from the prior-year quarter.

TITN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +69.05% and +19.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TITN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TITN currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, TITN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.11.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


