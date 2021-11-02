CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viatris (VTRS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
 4 days ago

In the latest trading session, Viatris (VTRS) closed at $13.83, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the generic drugmaker had gained 2.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 4.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.96%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VTRS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.86, down 34.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.37 billion, up 46.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $17.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.61% and +48.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VTRS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher. VTRS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, VTRS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.83. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.19.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


