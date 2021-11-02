CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Semtech (SMTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Semtech (SMTC) closed the most recent trading day at $87.61, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 11.72% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.96% in that time.

SMTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, up 51.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $192.92 million, up 25.21% from the prior-year quarter.

SMTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $735.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.14% and +23.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SMTC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. SMTC currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, SMTC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.52.

We can also see that SMTC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Seagate (STX)

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semtech Corporation#0 13#Computer And Technology#Zacks Rank
Entrepreneur

Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q3 Release

Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Sempra (SRE) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates

Sempra (SRE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this natural gas and electricity provider would...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Great Elm Capital (GECC) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Great Elm Capital (GECC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -12.50%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Forward Air (FWRD) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Reasons Why ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Is a Great Growth Stock

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy