Public Health

Netherlands reimposes Covid restrictions in bid to fight infections

By Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Covid restrictions, including mandatory face-mask wearing, have been reintroduced in the Netherlands in a bid to curb the nation’s latest spate of infections.

Mark Rutte , the country’s prime minister, announced the move on Tuesday – adding the use of Covid passes would be broadened to museums, gyms and theme parks as of Saturday.

In a nationally televised press conference, Mr Rutte said it “won’t surprise anybody that we again have a tough message this evening, tough because we unfortunately have to ask more of people now that the infection numbers and hospital numbers are rising quickly”.

It comes after the region’s National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) reported that admissions had increased by 31 per cent in the last seven-day period, with unvaccinated patients accounting for most hospitalisations.

As part of the government’s return to restrictions, face masks will be reimposed in spaces such as shops and for students going between classes at school – with people being advised to work from home for at least half their week.

Mr Rutte, who is currently attending the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, said the Dutch government could also decide to broaden the use of Covid passes to workplaces as early as next week, in a bid to prevent unvaccinated people spreading the virus in offices.

“Because we have to do this together,” he said he was urging “a little understanding for one another’s opinion and for every situation.”

Covid cases in the Netherlands have been rising ever since the majority of social distancing measures were scrapped in late September.

The easing of rules saw infections rise nearly 40 per cent week-on-week, their highest levels since July, forcing hospitals to cut back on regular care again to make room for urgent Covid-19 cases.

Just under 80 per cent of adults in the Netherlands are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to RIVM.

Dutch health authorities on Tuesday also moved to recommend booster Covid jabs for older adults.

Additional reporting by Reuters

