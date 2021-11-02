CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Republican Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race, CNN projects

By Maeve Reston
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democrat Terry McAuliffe seeks another term as Virginia's governor, but the mood of voters has soured a year after President Joe Biden was elected and Republican Glenn Youngkin hopes to pull off an upset as he targets the state's suburban...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Venomous sharks found in London's Thames river

(CNN) — London's famous river is more exciting than we thought. Seahorses, eels, seals -- and venomous sharks -- have all been discovered in the Thames, the results of a "health check" have shown. A survey by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) revealed "positive news" for wildlife, and ecosystem...
ANIMALS
CNN

Here's why groceries keep getting more expensive

New York (CNN Business) — You've probably realized that shopping for food and household basics is more expensive these days. Expect to keep paying more for groceries in 2022. Prices shoppers paid for groceries climbed 1% in October from September and were 5.4% higher than at the same time last...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Virginia Governor#Governor Of Virginia#Commonwealth Of Virginia#Democrats#The Us House#Senate#Congress#The White House#Democratic
Orlando Sentinel

Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
alicetx.com

Budding rivalry pits Greg Abbott against Ron DeSantis in race to the right

Seeking to lead across a broad spectrum of hot-button conservative issues, from fighting mask and vaccine mandates to limiting teaching on race and skewering the Biden administration over the rise in migrant border crossings, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appear locked in a duel for a Republican base of voters eager to recapture the White House in 2024.
POLITICS
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson Is a 'Manipulative Son of a Bitch' - and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

CNN

724K+
Followers
112K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy