Dallas should consider sitting Dak Prescott at least one more week

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was listed as questionable with a calf injury, is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings. (Chris Mortensen on Twitter) Prescott was limited in practice all week long and pessimism surrounding his status grew over the weekend. The 28-year-old has totaled 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions through six games this season. As a result of his absence, the value of Dallas’ pass-catchers will take a hit. Cooper Rush will start under center during this prime-time contest.
Comments / 0