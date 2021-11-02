CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas should consider sitting Dak Prescott at least one more week

By Blogging The Boys
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Sunday night’s 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings, NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya reported that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s calf injury may be more serious...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott endures another loss, mourns death of his grandmother

If Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not suffered enough over the last couple of years, he now must endure the passing of maternal grandmother Margeret Ebarb. Prescott acknowledged her passing with a series of messages on Instagram Friday morning. “We wouldn’t be here without you and I promise to...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Michele Tafoya
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Week 9 plan for Dak Prescott, revealed

After narrowly missing out on the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win against the Minnesota Vikings, it appears Dak Prescott is back in the team’s plans this Sunday. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Prescott is expected to practice and play this week after nursing a calf injury:. Prescott’s backup, Cooper...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Cowboys#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Nbc#Ceedee Lamb
CBS Seattle

NFL Week 9 AFC West Preview: Against Broncos, ‘Cowboys Come Away With Win Sunday No Problem’

(CBS Denver) — It’s been a surprising season in the AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs, who have won the AFC the last two years, have just pulled themselves up to .500 after four early-season losses. That’s good enough for a last-place tie with the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, The Las Vegas Raiders, facing down another scandal, sit in first place. The Los Angeles Chargers came out of the gate strong but have slipped in recent weeks. The Raiders and Chargers should be able to maintain their lead. Each face an inferior NFC East foe on the road this week. The Raiders...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas News

The Dallas Cowboys need QB Dak Prescott to get well soon — just not before Sunday

Hope this note finds you feeling better since I saw you in that boot in Foxborough. Did you see the look on our faces when you clunked into the postgame press conference, the first clue something was up with your right leg again? Ha, ha, that was a good one! Bet Jerry didn’t think it was funny, though. Got his Halloween scare out of the way early.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 8 NFL Injury Report: Dak Prescott, Baker Mayfield, Austin Ekeler, and more

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season, the point of the year when a long list of injuries isn’t just likely — it’s inevitable. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (calf), Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder), Browns running back Nick Chubb (calf), San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (knee), and Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hip) are just a few of the players we’re watching. Friday will be a critical day in determining their availability for this weekend’s games.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dak Prescott (calf) inactive for Week 8

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was listed as questionable with a calf injury, is inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings. (Chris Mortensen on Twitter) Prescott was limited in practice all week long and pessimism surrounding his status grew over the weekend. The 28-year-old has totaled 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions through six games this season. As a result of his absence, the value of Dallas’ pass-catchers will take a hit. Cooper Rush will start under center during this prime-time contest.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins Are More Similar Than You May Think

Most people would pick Dak Prescott over Kirk Cousins as their franchise quarterback without hesitation. However, their statistics are more similar than you might realize. Cousins has been in the league four more years than Prescott, but they are playing at a similar level right now. The big difference between them is their supporting casts. Where Dak’s offensive line has been a force and strength basically since he came into the league, Kirk’s line has been a significant weakness. However, this year their circumstances have been more equivalent.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy