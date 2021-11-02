CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Enthusiastic Eric Adams Voters of Crown Heights

By Caroline Spivack
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the polls close at 9 p.m. tonight, Eric Adams is expected to quickly be declared the city’s next mayor. But while there’s certainty to the race, there is not exactly excitement. Resigned is more the word for how many New Yorkers feel about voting for Adams after a crowded primary...

