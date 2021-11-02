Meet the Enthusiastic Eric Adams Voters of Crown Heights

Where the hell does Eric Adams live? For anyone trying to get a grip on the notoriously hard-to-pin-down Democratic candidate who will likely be the city’s 110th mayor, this has been one of the most confounding and difficult-to-answer questions in the weirdest race in recent memory. The vegan ex–New York City police officer turned Brooklyn borough president insists he lives in Bed-Stuy, but has been hounded since June by questions about whether he actually lives in Fort Lee, New Jersey, thanks to Politico and The City reports that he had recorded spending zero days at his supposed residence in legal documents. Next came a bizarre tour of his Bed-Stuy basement apartment, which left reporters less convinced that he actually lived in the place. Since winning the primary, his campaign hasn’t responded to questions about his schedule, and he seemed to disappear for weeks at a time. During the first mayoral debate on October 20, when moderator Sally Goldenberg asked Adams how often he spent the night at his place in the last six months, Adams only replied, “I don’t jot down the number of days I’m there, but that’s where I lay my head.”

