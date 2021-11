With snow touching down in many parts of Michigan, it’s time to start getting your plants ready for the winter. Most perennials can be left as they are for the winter and be cut down in the spring to allow for new sprouts, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Make sure to give them plenty of water in the fall before the temperature begins to drop too far. For annuals, make sure to cover them with plastic before any frosts. This can extend their life until the temperatures are consistently too cold.

GARDENING ・ 3 DAYS AGO