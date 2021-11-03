DUI Crash Kills 1, Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Charged with DUI Resulting in Death (Spring Valley, NV)

DUI Crash Kills 1 in Spring Valley near Las Vegas, Nevada. Nationwide Report

Just before 3:40 am on Tuesday, LVMPD (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) released an official statement confirming Henry Ruggs III, 22, was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that was involved in a deadly crash near the intersection of South Rainbow Blvd and South Spring Valley Parkway.

November 2, 2021