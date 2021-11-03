CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

DUI Crash Kills 1, Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Charged with DUI Resulting in Death (Spring Valley, NV)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqgT8_0ckePfjL00
DUI Crash Kills 1 in Spring Valley near Las Vegas, Nevada.Nationwide Report

Just before 3:40 am on Tuesday, LVMPD (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department) released an official statement confirming Henry Ruggs III, 22, was driving a Chevrolet Corvette that was involved in a deadly crash near the intersection of South Rainbow Blvd and South Spring Valley Parkway.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this breaking accident news report.

DUI Crash Kills 1, Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III Charged with DUI Resulting in Death (Spring Valley, NV)

November 2, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a motorcycle accident near West Vegas Drive (Las Vegas, NV)

On Thursday, one person was killed following a two-vehicle accident near West Vegas Drive. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of West Vegas Drive and North Peter Boul Drive at about 2:48 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was heading westbound on Vegas Drive and was approaching the intersection with Peter Boul Drive in the right travel lane of two.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person in critical condition after a three-vehicle accident near Sahara Avenue (Las Vegas, NV)

On Thursday, one person suffered serious injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck near Sahara Avenue. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up took place at about 4:38 p.m. near West Sahara Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard. The preliminary investigation indicated that a Ford Van was heading westbound on West Sahara Avenue when it made contact with a Maserati.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

A school bus hit and killed a 65-year-old woman in Spring Valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On Thursday, a 65-year-old woman lost her life after getting struck by a school bus in Spring Valley. Officers actively responded to the area of Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard at about 3:41 p.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian accident. The early reports showed that the school bus was heading south on Warnock Road and was making a right turn on Desert Inn when it hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian died of her injuries at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Spring Valley, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a multi-vehicle accident west of Lovelock (Lovelock, NV)

On Thursday afternoon, two people suffered injuries following a traffic accident west of Lovelock. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place at around 11:34 a.m. on Interstate 80 in which a cattle truck was involved. Reports revealed that the cattle truck had about 65 cows on it at the time of the wreck. A pickup truck was trapped under a tractor-trailer involved.
LOVELOCK, NV
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 41-year-old Michael Lawson who died in a motorcycle crash (Silver Springs, NV)

Officials identified 41-year-old Michael Lawson, a resident of Carson City, as the man who lost his life after a two-vehicle collision on October 28. The fatal motorcycle accident took place on East Fir Avenue. According to the investigation reports, Lawson was riding a Suzuki motorcycle directly behind a westbound Honda motorcycle on East Fir Avenue when his vehicle crashed into the other bike from behind.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Henry Ruggs#Las Vegas Raiders#Wr#Lvmpd
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident on Valley Highway (Acme, WA)

On Thursday, one person suffered injuries following a traffic collision on Valley Highway. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of Valley Highway (SR9) and Galbraith Road, at the railroad crossing, shortly before 3pm after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident. The early reports showed that a Toyota Tacoma pickup rear-ended the Mount Baker School District school bus.
ACME, WA
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash injured 1 person on I-5 near JBLM (Lakewood, WA)

On Thursday, one person suffered injuries following a traffic accident on I-5 near JBLM. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at milepost 120 of southbound I-5, right alongside JBLM. The early reports indicated that a tow truck and a semi crashed into each other for unknown reasons. The tow truck rear-ended the semi while changing lanes. Reports further revealed that the driver’s side of the tow truck was torn open as a result of the crash.
LAKEWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

A semi-truck crashes into ditch near Arlington (Arlington, WA)

On Thursday morning, authorities reported a semi-truck accident near Arlington. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on State Route 530 at Milepost 24. The preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck crashed into a ditch along State Route 530 for reasons that are yet to be known. The incident led to complete closure of the roadway.
ARLINGTON, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy