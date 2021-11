Claremont, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced the location of the public celebration for the Highway 14 expansion project. The celebration will be held on November 9th at 10 a.m. at the Dodge County Road 3 interchange to mark the opening of traffic on the new Highway 14 route between Dodge Center and Owatonna. Traffic is expected to transition onto the new highway after the ceremony and later that day.

