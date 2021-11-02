UPDATE: All Westbound Lanes of I-80 Near Richmond Reopen After Collision Overturns Two Cars

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A crash on westbound I-80 overturned two vehicles and blocked all lanes for over an hour, causing heavy traffic delays during rush hour Tuesday afternoon.

The crash reportedly happened near El Portal at around 2:45 p.m. Images from Caltrans cameras showed two vehicles that were overturned.

At least one person was reportedly injured in the crash. CHP officials did not immediately say the extent of injuries caused by the crash.

KCBS also provided alternative routes for those trying to commute north on I-80.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the right westbound lane of I-80 had reopened as well as the on-ramp at El Portal. Traffic remained heavily backed-up in both directions.

At about 4:10 p.m., all lanes had reopened, according to authorities.