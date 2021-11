The City of Burlington has scheduled a community meeting to provide residents and property owners with information regarding the proposed creation of a Stormwater Utility. The meeting will have a presentation detailing what a stormwater utility is, how the utility works, and what benefits it can provide the community. Following the presentation members of the community will be able to ask questions of staff and express opinions about the utility. The meeting will occur at the Veteran’s Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Avenue on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at 5 PM.

BURLINGTON, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO