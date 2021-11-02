CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy doctor: Winter surge can be avoided; here’s why

By Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
WISH-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In winter 2020, coronavirus cases and deaths were at their peaks, and health officials attributed this to freezing temperatures and holiday travel. But this year — even as the delta variant continues to hit hard — doctors are optimistic this winter will look very different from last...

