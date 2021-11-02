For Some Adults-Only Fun, Throw A Hatchet And Enjoy A Drink At Hatchet Jack’s In Iowa City, Iowa

Here’s a question: Is it possible to have a business model that combines a beer bar with throwing small axes? The answer is yes, and Hatchet Jack’s in Iowa City, Iowa has done it… and quite successfully, we might add!

Now, throwing a hatchet while imbibing alcohol sounds fun and all, but it might seem at first glance to be a bit inadvisable and maybe not quite safe. But of course, Hatchet Jack's takes the responsibility to make it both safe and fun.

Wondering what it's like? Hatchet Jack's has set up multiple large, metal-wire-enclosed “pits” with several divided lanes within the pits.

Patrons are given a hatchet (a small axe). A wooden target with a bullseye is fastened to the wall at one end of the lane. A highly trained, experienced employee (axpert) is there to provide training and tips to hatchet holders and to ensure the safety of all involved.

The task? To bury the blade of the hatchet into the wood on the far end of the lane. Some of the games may be familiar as the scoring and rules are similar to traditional dartboard games.

The bar is next to the pit area, and patrons are limited to three drinks while throwing.

There are also party rooms available at Hatchet Jack's; these rooms do not have hatchet-throwing areas within them but rather give patrons space to conduct other aspects of their event in a more private setting. It turns out hatchet throwing is a great event for team building, bachelor parties, bachelorette parties, birthdays, and a host of other events.

Groups of one to eight people cost $20 per person for the first hour of axe throwing and $15 for additional throwing hours. Groups of nine or more should call to get group rate information and to make reservations. Reservations aren’t required, but they are recommended to ensure availability.Patrons must be 18 or older to participate, except for family nights when 14 to 17-year-olds can join in on at least part of the fun and throw some steel into wood.

To learn more, visit Hatchet Jack’s on the web or on Facebook . Doesn’t this sound like a great, all-season, all-weather activity? Round up some friends and head to Iowa City! For another fun activity out, try Iowa’s premier nerf gun arena in Davenport.

The post For Some Adults-Only Fun, Throw A Hatchet And Enjoy A Drink At Hatchet Jack’s In Iowa City, Iowa appeared first on Only In Your State .