LAWRENCE, Kan. — After OU's closer-than-expected 35-23 escape at Kansas on Saturday, coach Lincoln Riley said he knew his team as well as he had all season. “For this team, we’ve kind of figured out our personality,” Riley said. “Our personality is we can finish with the best of them, but it’s frustrating for us with how we’ve put ourselves in position, especially not playing our best early in games where we have to finish.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO