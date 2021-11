Sneakers are the blue jeans of footwear — everyone has a pair. With the rise in popularity of streetwear, sneakers became the appropriate shoe for any occasion, even on the red carpet. Done right, the staple shoe pairs well with every outfit from t-shirts and sweats to suits and dresses. Sneakerheads have been preaching this since around the 80's with the blow up of Micheal Jordan's signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1's. Since then an entire culture has stemmed from sneakers, with Complex's YouTube show Sneaker Shopping, iconic collaborations, and every designer doing their own rendition of the style.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO