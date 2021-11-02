CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

CDC advisers vote to recommend giving COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

By CNN
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGow6_0ckeCCeP00

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday to recommend giving Pfizer's child-sized dose of coronavirus vaccine to children ages 5-11.

Members of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 14-0 to recommend the vaccine for the younger children.

Members of the committee spent an unusually long time speaking in support of the vaccine before they voted. "We have one more vaccine that saves lives of children. And that we should be very confident to deploy it to the maximum to do what it is meant to do without significant concerns of serious adverse effects," said Dr. Sarah Long, a professor of pediatrics at Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

"As you've heard, we all have a lot of enthusiasm for this vaccine in this age group," Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor of global health at the University of Washington, said after the vote.

"But we also understand that parents have legitimate concerns and legitimate questions and that our vote is a way of telling the American public that based on our expertise and the information that we have, we're all very enthusiastic," Bell added.

"We were all talking about how we're getting our kids and our grandkids vaccinated. But I think another point that we made to the American public is that we do understand that people have legitimate concerns and that they have lots of questions. We really encourage people to ask their providers, to visit the CDC website, to talk to their friends, their parents and do what they need to do to feel comfortable with their decision," Bell added.

Now, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky must sign off on the vote. The CDC has said its analysis shows the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks in this age group, and Walensky has signaled she will recommend it.

"We have been asking when we will be able to expand this protection to our younger children," she said in opening comments to the committee.

The CDC says 745 children and teenagers under 18 have died of COVID-19. "The chance that a child will have severe COVID, require hospitalization or develop a long term complication like MIS-C remains low, but still the risk is too high and too devastating to our children, and far higher than for many other diseases for which we vaccinate children," Walensky added.

Walensky said it's also important to continue vaccinating adults.

About 28 million kids would be newly eligible, and for some parents and pediatricians, a decision can't come soon enough. Children now make up a disproportionate number of new COVID-19 cases, according to a report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics -- accounting for a quarter of all the new cases last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's vaccine for this younger age group on Friday, giving the company the distinction of having the first emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 shot for younger kids in the United States. The FDA said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risk to children.

Pfizer says its clinical trial showed the vaccine provides 90.7% protection against symptomatic disease among this age group -- at one-third the dose of what people 12 years and older get. The company hopes the smaller dose will reduce any potential side effects.

Data the company presented to the meeting indicated that the younger children who tried out the vaccine were far less likely to suffer systemic side effects such as fever than the older children, teens and young adults were.

Pfizer's Dr. Alejandra Gurtman told ACIP that fever was far less common among these younger kids than among older people -- with 6.5% of younger children experiencing fever in clinical trials of the vaccine, compared to 17.2% of 16-25-year-olds.

Millions of doses of the vaccine are already being shipped from the company's facilities to distribution centers across the country, ready to go out to pharmacies and pediatricians' offices.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, which represents pediatricians, welcomed the decision.

"Vaccinating children will protect children's health and allow them to fully engage in all of the activities that are so important to their health and development. Parents can enjoy greater peace of mind gathering with family members this winter and sending their children to school, sports and other events that were paused during the height of the pandemic," it said in a statement after the vote.

The-CNN-Wire
& © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The post CDC advisers vote to recommend giving COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11 appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When Pandemic Will End

If there's anything most Americans can agree on, it's that we wish the coronavirus pandemic was just over already. (Whether or not we all agree on how to end it is, unfortunately, a different story.) So: When will it end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked just that during an interview with ABC13. Read on for what he said, as well as his comments about gathering with family and friends this holiday season, boosters, and vaccines for kids—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#On Children#Covid 19#The Us#American
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kiss951.com

Are You Willing To Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine?

Some people are feeling that this Covid-19 vaccine mandate is encroaching and invading their life. Most non-vaccinated folks want the bigger picture and more information about the ingredients. Since the first rollout of vaccines is going to require booster after booster, when will it end? Several nurses in North Carolina are quitting because of the mandate. The vaccine intensity is getting even hotter around the country because they want our kids to be vaccinated. Have you heard of pizza parties for school-age children can attend if they’re vaccinated? These types of events may end up separating kids instead of uniting them.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

325 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Died Of COVID-19; 48% Took Pfizer Vaccine

More than 300 individuals in Oregon who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state’s health department. Health officials say that COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated residents in Oregon are still rising even as infection rates continue...
OREGON STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
thelandonline.com

Mother's trust in doctor led her to get COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant

After trusting her OB-GYN during two previous pregnancies, a Madison Lake mother knew who to turn to when deciding whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant earlier this year. Jaci Sprague’s discussion with Dr. Carla Goerish of Mankato Clinic led her to get her first vaccine dose shortly before...
MANKATO, MN
MedicalXpress

Caution urged before vaccinating kids under 12 against COVID-19

Any decision to vaccinate all children under 12 years of age against COVID-19 must be done with due caution, considering in detail the risk and benefits, according to a new review by international pediatric vaccine experts. The review, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and the University of...
KIDS
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy