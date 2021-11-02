CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers growing frustrated that Ben Simmons isn't keeping them in the loop

By Ky Carlin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIpBF_0ckeBAvA00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The saga surrounding Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers continues on as the team does their best to try and keep him engaged and get him back with the team sooner rather than later. The 25-year old still wants to be traded, but he needs to play in order to help grow his value.

Simmons has been recently seeking professional help to him get his mental health in order to get back on the floor. He expressed to the team his desire to return, but he needs to get his mental right in order to do so. He has done that while continuing to work individually with the Sixers and attending shootarounds and such.

However, tensions are continuing to grow again in this situation and this is something that can lead to more problems on both sides. Simmons has only gone through the Players Association for help rather than accepting what the Sixers have done for him.

Per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne:

There’s been frustration mounting, according to people close to the situation, that Ben has not been accepting any of the help the team has offered him in terms of helping him with his mental readiness. He has been working with mental health professionals through the Players Association, but thus far I’m told he hasn’t really kept the team in the loop on that and there’s frustration mounting there that they want to know, okay, you need to get mentally ready to play, but so far he’s just an individual work with some of their position coaches. He hasn’t been back in with a team and he’s not providing the team with any updates on what he’s doing to get back and get himself back with the team and in participating in team activity…there’s no timeline.

The Sixers have always maintained that they want him back on the floor for them. It makes sense considering his immense talent, but at this point, as tensions continue to mount again, they should again consider just moving on completely and trying to get as much as they can. The problem is, they know all they will get for him right now is role players and that will not do. It’s a tough situation.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

