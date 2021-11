Last week, West Virginia went on the road to TCU on a mission to re-establish the running game and get standout tailback Leddie Brown back on the right track. After rushing for 229 yards as a team — including 111 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries for Brown — it’s safe to say the Mountaineers accomplished their mission while bringing home a crucial 29-17 win. Now, with No. 22 Iowa State (5-2, 3-1) and All-American running back Breece Hall coming to town on Saturday, the roles will be flipped for West Virginia (3-4, 1-3), as stopping the run on defense takes priority as the team’s main point of emphasis.

