Chicago Cubs Minor League News: Nelson Velazquez, Caleb Kilian win AFL honors

I have been accused of wandering from the path of talking about baseball in my baseball articles. Today’s will see me do that again. Your patience is appreciated. While the sixth game of the AL Championship Series was happening last Friday, I was listening to Game 1 of the 1971 AL Championship Series instead. That followed with a string of non-baseball stuff on YouTube, the last five minutes or so minutes of the Bulls game in Chicago, and a side project. Occasionally, I’d check Twitter, but my project requires visual attention, and I was only checking in every fifteen minutes or so. During one of my delays, I found that Cubs prospect Nelson Velazquez was having a beast of a night. (If games were being audio-streamed, I’d have probably listened.) Here follows my coin-flip call on Nelson Velazquez.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO