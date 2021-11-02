CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Chicago Cubs Minor League News: Nelson Velazquez, Caleb Kilian win AFL honors

By Josh Timmers
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday I wrote about the great week that some of the Cubs prospects playing in the Arizona Fall League had. Today, the rest of the AFL noticed as Mesa Solar Sox outfielder Nelson Velazquez was named AFL Player of the Week and Mesa pitcher Caleb Kilain was named AFL Pitcher of...

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Core value: Velazquez forcing way into Cubs plans

SIEVERVILLE, Tenn. — Cubs outfield prospect Nelson Velazquez didn’t know much about what the Cubs’ front office had in mind next for him or its next competitive big-league roster as he talked before the final home game of the Double-A season in Tennessee. But after two stops in the Cubs’...
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Promising AFL Performances by Pitching Prospects Ryan Jensen, Caleb Kilian Underscore Cubs’ Evolving Development Philosophy

Nelson Velazquez has been grabbing all the Arizona Fall League headlines lately and he added to his growing hype by going 2-for-3 with a dinger and a pair of walks on Wednesday to boost his average to .415 with a 1.252 OPS. That performance may have provided a little shade under which Ryan Jensen‘s stellar start went unnoticed, then Jensen overshadowed fellow righty Caleb Kilian in a combined shutout performance by the Solar Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 40-man roster coin-flips: Nelson Velazquez

I have been accused of wandering from the path of talking about baseball in my baseball articles. Today’s will see me do that again. Your patience is appreciated. While the sixth game of the AL Championship Series was happening last Friday, I was listening to Game 1 of the 1971 AL Championship Series instead. That followed with a string of non-baseball stuff on YouTube, the last five minutes or so minutes of the Bulls game in Chicago, and a side project. Occasionally, I’d check Twitter, but my project requires visual attention, and I was only checking in every fifteen minutes or so. During one of my delays, I found that Cubs prospect Nelson Velazquez was having a beast of a night. (If games were being audio-streamed, I’d have probably listened.) Here follows my coin-flip call on Nelson Velazquez.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
cubsinsider.com

AFL Pitcher of the Week Caleb Kilian Implementing Spike Curve

Caleb Kilian didn’t get much experience in the Cubs organization after coming over in the Kris Bryant trade, logging just 15.2 innings over four starts before being shut down to a COVID outbreak at Double-A Tennessee. That’s part of the reason the Cubs sent him to Mesa for the Arizona Fall League, which is often used to help top prospects make up for time lost due to injury or other issues.
BASEBALL
cubsinsider.com

Two Changes Have Nelson Velazquez Raising Eyebrows with Gaudy AFL Numbers

What if I told you the Cubs had a 22-year-old outfield prospect who looks like an offensive force and could be a candidate for the roster? Now what if I said he is not named Brennen Davis? Nelson Velazquez is really popping onto everyone’s radar recently, and for good reason.
MLB
MLB

Cubs prospects sweep weekly AFL awards

The Cubs made a clean sweep of the Arizona Fall League's awards for the third week of the season. Outfielder Nelson Velazquez earned Hitter of the Week honors and right-hander Caleb Kilian garnered Pitcher of the Week acclaim for their work with the Mesa Solar Sox during games from Oct. 25-30.
MLB
cubsinsider.com

Nelson Velazquez, Brennen Davis Among 8 Cubs System Storylines That Portend Exciting 2022

Before we start looking forward to the 2022 minor league season, we need to first look back at what happened in 2021. The Cubs spent the summer acquiring 31 new players through the draft, undrafted free agency, and deadline deals that broke up the major league club. That influx of young talent overshadowed a lot of what happened otherwise in the minors, but the season isn’t just what happens in June and July.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Afl#The Arizona Fall League#Mesa Solar Sox#Tennessee Smokies#Giants#First Afl#Spring Training
bleachernation.com

Cubs Prospect Notes: Kilian Awarded, Triantos Unique, Vazquez Injury, Prospect Lists Aplenty, More

Got some Chicago Cubs prospect bits to get in front of you today, so that’s always fun in November …. ⇒ Cubs pitching prospect Caleb Kilian is one of the five nominees for minor league starter of the year in the MILBYs (it’s Minor League Baseball’s online awards), together with Shane Baz, Taj Bradley, Cade Cavalli, and Grayson Rodriguez. Extremely elite company. To be sure, Kilian is not considered a prospect on the caliber of those other guys, but it’s a reminder of just how good his season was overall, split between High-A and Double-A with the Giants and then Double-A with the Cubs: 2.42 ERA, with 112 strikeouts and just 13 walks over 100.1 innings (19 starts).
MLB
MLB

Cubs' Velazquez continues scorching AFL run

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Cubs prospect Nelson Velazquez knew it was gone once the ball left his bat. Everyone at Surprise Stadium knew, too. The only question was if the first inning home run was going to sail over the bullpen beyond the wall in left field or land inside of it. For the record, it banged off the back of the wall in the bullpen.
MLB
bleachernation.com

If a Lockout Comes, What’s the Timing on a Return? Also Velazquez, Kobos, Deadlines, and Other Cubs Bullets

Today is the deadline to issue Qualifying Offers to outgoing free agents, and while we’ve heard word on several now (including, dang it, Noah Syndergaard), there are many more to go. The deadline is 3pm CT today. As Bryan noted, today is also the deadline for re-signing impending minor league free agents before they hit the market. And then after today, big league free agents are officially free to sign with new teams. So today is a busy deadline day.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Red Sox players who won’t be back next season

The Boston Red Sox made it to the ALCS but still have work to do if they want to challenge for a World Series. That means making tough free agent decisions. The 2021 season will go down as one to build on for the Red Sox. They exceeded expectations by...
MLB
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
Yardbarker

Astros skipper Dusty Baker was so ticked after Jorge Soler’s Game 6 HR

Jorge Soler broke open Game 6 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, and Dusty Baker could not have been more upset. Soler was batting for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the third inning with two on and two outs in a scoreless game. He was facing Luis Garcia and had a full count. Soler got a hanging breaking ball and launched it to deep left field over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park for a three-run home run.
MLB
audacy.com

4 potential landing spots for Max Scherzer in free agency

Seven years after signing a $210 million deal with the Washington Nationals in free agency -- which we ranked as one of the greatest deals in MLB history -- Max Scherzer is again a free agent. And even as he prepares for his age-37 season, Scherzer remains among the best...
MLB
Yardbarker

Joc Pederson reportedly opts out of contract

According to ESPN, Joc Pederson has opted out of his contract and will become a free agent. Pederson had a mutual option for 2022, which would have paid him $10 million. Now, he will roll the dice and hit unrestricted free agency, hoping for a little more, and it’s not totally unexpected after his October heroics that propelled the Braves to their first World Series title since 1995. However, I thought there was a good chance both sides would decide to opt-in for one more ride.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy