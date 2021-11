Hard as it might be to believe, this is the final Thursday in October, and the Epic Games Store has selected something spooky to mark the occasion. Starting today, users can claim Darq: Complete Edition, which normally retails for $19.99. That price point will return on November 4th. As with all of the Epic Games Store's free games, this one must only be claimed by that date, and then it will remain a permanent part of the user's library. Essentially, users that might currently be busy playing something else can claim the game and then try it out at their leisure.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO