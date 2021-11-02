CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand unemployment rate drops to record low in Q3

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s jobless rate fell to an equal record low in the third quarter, beating expectations and sending the Kiwi dollar higher as markets bet the data will prompt a further hike in interest rates later this month. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% in the...

China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing domestic economy

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s export growth slowed in October but beat forecasts as booming global demand for holiday seasons, an easing power crunch and mitigating supply chain disruptions offset some pressures facing the world’s second-largest economy. Imports, however, missed analysts’ expectations, likely pointing to the overall weakness in domestic demand.
Unemployment claims hit new pandemic low of 269,000

Unemployment claims continue to fall, a sign of economic recovery in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. New unemployment claims hit another pandemic low of 269,000 for the week ending in Oct. 30, falling 14,000 from the week prior. The news marks five straight weeks of falling unemployment claims,...
Bank of England warns supply problems will slow UK economy as it holds interest rates at 0.1%

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent and issued a more pessimistic forecast for the UK economy on the back of rising prices and widespread disruption to the supply of goods.There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise its benchmark interest rate due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising costs for millions of borrowers but analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to leave the base...
RBA says we are in a W-shaped recovery, with housing one of the few concerns

The Reserve Bank has used Friday’s quarterly assessment of the economy to declare that lockdowns have “delayed but not derailed” Australia’s recovery. It says economic activity probably contracted 2.5% in the three months to September, but the December quarter (the one we are in now) will regain most of what was lost, leaving the economy recovering much as it would have were it not for the mid-year lockdowns. Taken together with last year’s descent into recession and quick bounce back it paints a picture of a W-shaped recovery, even on what the Bank has graphed as its “downside” scenario. Reserve Bank GDP...
Maine unemployment claims drop to two-year low

The Maine Department of Labor’s latest unemployment report shows weekly claims have dropped to their lowest level in two years. The latest figures show about 3,300 people receiving unemployment benefit payments during the week ending Oct. 23. That’s about 100 fewer people than last week and the lowest level of claims since November 2019.
Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
Yakima County hits historically low unemployment rate

Yakima County – The Yakima County economy is recovering quickly from the covid-19 pandemic and seeing historically low unemployment numbers. In September 2021, the county had a 4% unemployment rate. Monthly unemployment data started to be collected electronically in 1990 and the unemployment rates we are seeing now in the...
Soaring prices fuel anti-ECB sentiment in Germany

As inflation soars to its highest level in three decades in Germany, Simon and Lena Wendland, parents of newborn twins, say that their lives have become more uncertain. "We don't know where this is going to lead us," Simon Wendland told AFP. From energy and food, to paper and rent, prices have been marching mercilessly higher both in Germany and across Europe.
