The job of the modern TV-news anchor may have less to do with TV as information junkies get their fixes and facts from a wider array of media venues. The days of watching a popular anchor like Dan Rather solely on a broadcast program like venerable “CBS Evening News” are quickly fading. The rise of streaming video has created new opportunities for journalists and the venues they fill with content. With that in mind, Endeavor’s WME talent agency, one of the industry’s largest, is giving new thought to how to serve a wide array of clients that include ABC News’ Robin Roberts, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO