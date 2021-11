Monday’s USDA Crop Progress report confirmed what we already expected- not much harvest activity took place last week across the state. Indiana corn is 62% harvested, up only 5% from a week ago and still behind the 5-year average pace. Indiana soybeans are 67% harvested, up only 4% from the week prior and well behind the 5-year average pace of 82%.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO