Hey, besties! Welcome to this week’s edition of Paige’s Page! This week we are going to be discussing surviving college and navigating independence. I really loved this topic because I think we are all relearning how to exist here in somewhat normalcy. I know I wasn’t ready, but I think it’s really comforting to know that I’m not alone in this. I would like to start this off by saying that it is totally okay if you are struggling right now. You are not alone, and you will get through this. Let’s get started!

PAIGE ・ 10 DAYS AGO