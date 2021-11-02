Manchin calls for final changes in Biden's $1.75T domestic policy bill

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, shakes hands with the media in this Aug. 11 photo at Fairmont State University. On Tuesday, Manchin listed changes he’d like to see in Biden’s ‘human infrastructure’ bill before a final vote. Photo by Eric Cravey

FAIRMONT — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Tuesday called for few changes before President Biden’s sweeping $1.75T social works package gets his approval.

Manchin held a Zoom conference with West Virginia news media to explain his rationale as one of two senatorial holdouts against one of the major pieces of the President’s Build Back Better agenda.

Manchin said that he stands on the side of caution, specifically with the bill’s expansion of Medicare.

“I’m not going to vote to expand Medicare when I cannot... take care financially of what we’re already doing,” Manchin said. “Right now it’s not something I can do.”

The bill in its current form calls for expansion in Medicare’s coverage of vision, hearing and dental work for its elderly dependents. Manchin said that he wants to offer those services, but given the current state of Medicare, he said he cannot approve the measure in good conscience.

By 2026, Manchin said, the Congressional Budget Office predicts that Medicare will be insolvent — sending out more money than it takes in. Manchin said that unless Medicare’s current issues are taken care of, he won’t vote for expansion.

“Until we get our financial house in order, I can’t buy more,” Manchin said. “To put that in an overall national bill — with the price tags they put on it — it’d be irresponsible for me to do that knowing what I know.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is the other key holdout. Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a deal he struck with Sinema that will bring her one step closer to a yes vote on the $1.75T bill.

As Manchin and Sinema inch closer on a deal, Manchin is still “looking at the fine print.”

“Before we jump into the fire let’s see if we can put it out first,” Manchin said. “Everything we’re trying to do in this reconciliation bill has been covered in some way or another in the American Rescue Plan in some way or another... so we’re not in an emergency need... if we don’t do something right now.”

The Associated Press reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats at Tuesday’s morning caucus meeting that “hopefully by midday” they will be able to “freeze” the design of the bill. She announced a process for a possible vote as soon as Thursday. The remarks were conveyed by a person familiar with her comments who requested anonymity to share the private meeting, AP reported.

The majority of the country supports, what Manchin refers to as “hard infrastructure,” which includes utilities like sewer, water, roads and broadband.

Currently, another piece of the President’s agenda — a $1T hard infrastructure bill — is going through the House after already passing the Senate, but is being held up by progressive Democrats.

The progressives hope to use this smaller public works bill as leverage to push Manchin into passing the larger social works bill.

“I got to my wit’s end yesterday and said enough is enough, just do your job,” Manchin said.

Manchin has been in support of the public works bill since the beginning and lambasted the Democrats stalling the bill.

The White House has assured house Democrats that they will have Manchin’s vote and to move forward with passing the public works bill.

“Senator Manchin says he is prepared to support a Build Back Better plan that combats inflation, is fiscally responsible, and will create jobs,” said press secretary Jen Psaki in a statement. “As a result, we remain confident that the plan will gain Senator Manchin’s support.”

This story contains information originally reported by the Associated Press.