CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin calls for final changes in Biden's $1.75T domestic policy bill

By David Kirk
Times West Virginian
Times West Virginian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Aem7_0cke2MDw00
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, shakes hands with the media in this Aug. 11 photo at Fairmont State University. On Tuesday, Manchin listed changes he’d like to see in Biden’s ‘human infrastructure’ bill before a final vote. Photo by Eric Cravey

FAIRMONT — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Tuesday called for few changes before President Biden’s sweeping $1.75T social works package gets his approval.

Manchin held a Zoom conference with West Virginia news media to explain his rationale as one of two senatorial holdouts against one of the major pieces of the President’s Build Back Better agenda.

Manchin said that he stands on the side of caution, specifically with the bill’s expansion of Medicare.

“I’m not going to vote to expand Medicare when I cannot... take care financially of what we’re already doing,” Manchin said. “Right now it’s not something I can do.”

The bill in its current form calls for expansion in Medicare’s coverage of vision, hearing and dental work for its elderly dependents. Manchin said that he wants to offer those services, but given the current state of Medicare, he said he cannot approve the measure in good conscience.

By 2026, Manchin said, the Congressional Budget Office predicts that Medicare will be insolvent — sending out more money than it takes in. Manchin said that unless Medicare’s current issues are taken care of, he won’t vote for expansion.

“Until we get our financial house in order, I can’t buy more,” Manchin said. “To put that in an overall national bill — with the price tags they put on it — it’d be irresponsible for me to do that knowing what I know.”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is the other key holdout. Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a deal he struck with Sinema that will bring her one step closer to a yes vote on the $1.75T bill.

As Manchin and Sinema inch closer on a deal, Manchin is still “looking at the fine print.”

“Before we jump into the fire let’s see if we can put it out first,” Manchin said. “Everything we’re trying to do in this reconciliation bill has been covered in some way or another in the American Rescue Plan in some way or another... so we’re not in an emergency need... if we don’t do something right now.”

The Associated Press reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats at Tuesday’s morning caucus meeting that “hopefully by midday” they will be able to “freeze” the design of the bill. She announced a process for a possible vote as soon as Thursday. The remarks were conveyed by a person familiar with her comments who requested anonymity to share the private meeting, AP reported.

The majority of the country supports, what Manchin refers to as “hard infrastructure,” which includes utilities like sewer, water, roads and broadband.

Currently, another piece of the President’s agenda — a $1T hard infrastructure bill — is going through the House after already passing the Senate, but is being held up by progressive Democrats.

The progressives hope to use this smaller public works bill as leverage to push Manchin into passing the larger social works bill.

“I got to my wit’s end yesterday and said enough is enough, just do your job,” Manchin said.

Manchin has been in support of the public works bill since the beginning and lambasted the Democrats stalling the bill.

The White House has assured house Democrats that they will have Manchin’s vote and to move forward with passing the public works bill.

“Senator Manchin says he is prepared to support a Build Back Better plan that combats inflation, is fiscally responsible, and will create jobs,” said press secretary Jen Psaki in a statement. “As a result, we remain confident that the plan will gain Senator Manchin’s support.”

This story contains information originally reported by the Associated Press.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

The Post says: Sen. Joe Manchin needs to nix the $4T mess

Congratulations on helping to get the infrastructure bill passed with a mix of Republicans and Democrats, the kind of bipartisan deal that everyone says they want but rarely happens. Now we implore you: Stop the $4 trillion boondoggle that’s coming next. The infrastructure bill isn’t perfect. Like everything out of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Washington Post

Joe Manchin suggests we’re a center-right country. Here’s what the data show.

The liberal base’s biggest problem in applying pressure on Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on things like the filibuster and spending is the fact that he just doesn’t seem to care — and might even relish it. Indeed, getting hit from the left only bolsters Manchin’s brand as a moderate-to-conservative Democrat in what was the second-reddest state in the 2020 election. The popular former governor doesn’t really need the base, and no amount of bemoaning that fact when it comes to Democrats’ 50th vote in the Senate will change it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Outta here: Pelosi to jet to Europe as House stalls on $3T Biden plan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to lead a congressional delegation to Scotland for the UN Climate Summit COP26 this weekend, leaving Washington, DC, later Friday even as she struggles to unite Democratic support for President Biden’s agenda. Last month, Pelosi’s trip to Glasgow was announced by Majority Leader Steny...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
POLITICO

Biden’s next foreign policy crisis

IF IT ISN’T HERE ALREADY — President Joe Biden is clearly not a fan of using U.S. military force unless absolutely necessary. (See: Afghanistan.) His administration’s preference is a “diplomacy first” approach to foreign policy. This might seem like a no-brainer. Of course you’d want to try talking before shooting....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Policy#Democrats#Inflation#Medicare#D Ariz#Senate#The American Rescue Plan
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Representatives React After Infrastructure Bill Passes House

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — After months of legislative gridlock, a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act late on Friday night, with six Democrats voting against and 13 Republicans voting for the proposed bill, according to CBS News. “The United States House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a once-in-generation bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create millions of jobs, turn the climate crisis into an opportunity, and put us on a path to win the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House Democratic caucus—and […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times West Virginian

Times West Virginian

Fairmont, WV
1K+
Followers
96
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Times West Virginian

Comments / 0

Community Policy