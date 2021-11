What a cool story this is...and talk about being diverse. Maura Spence Carroll comes from a military family. Her grandfather served in the United States Air Force back in the day and this young woman always had a couple of different things she wanted to accomplish. She wanted to honor her late grandfather (whom she lived with for a while as a child) and she always dreamt of walking across a stage wearing a crown and as of now, she's managed to accomplish both feats...at the same time!

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO