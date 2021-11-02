CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franktown, CO

Hike to the Former Dam that Caused the 1933 Cherry Creek Flood

By Kelsey Nistel
 4 days ago
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that give people who are living in current times a peek into the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is the Castlewood Dam, which can be found in Castlewood Canyon State Park in Franktown. The crumbling stone ruins help to paint a picture...

