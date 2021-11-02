Hike to the Former Dam that Caused the 1933 Cherry Creek Flood

DENVER (CBS4) – The sun will set in Denver just a little before 6 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the last sunset of the year that takes place after 5 p.m. thanks to the end of daylight saving time. Daylight saving officially ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, and that means the beginning of sunsets before 5 p.m. in parts of Colorado, including Denver. After Saturday, the metro area won’t see a 5 p.m. sunset again until the middle of January. (credit: CBS) If you have any clocks around the house that need to be changed manually, such as on appliances, don’t forget to set them back an hour before going to bed on Saturday. Make sure to change the clock in your vehicle too. It’s also a great time to check and replace the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. (credit: Yoon S. Byun/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO