Shropshire care home nurse ‘sorry’ for failing to call ambulance for patient

Founder & Healthcare Consultant, Aqua Safety First Community Program. These days, it is a rare thing to call the City of New Orleans a policy forerunner, but Mayor Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council are to be commended for acting on one of the most important issues to arise in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The council approved an ordinance to establish emergency protocols for residential living facilities in the city, thereby offering new guidance for everything from independent- and assisted-living facilities to nursing homes and to those facilities servicing the disabled. The days after the storm proved that such an ordinance was necessary, when the city and the region were left without power and other resources. In fact, to quote Councilwoman Kristin Gielson Palmer: “Many of the tenants were physically or financially unable to evacuate, and the owners and operators of the properties left them in inhumane conditions to fend for themselves.” And so, understanding this, the City of New Orleans moved decisively and with prescience.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO