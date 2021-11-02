CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Shropshire care home nurse ‘sorry’ for failing to call ambulance for patient

By Keri Trigg
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA care home nurse has apologised for failing to call an ambulance for a patient she accepted needed hospital treatment. Julie Elizabeth Burton told a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) fitness to practice hearing on Tuesday that she was sorry for not acting sooner after recording “abnormal” observations about the woman,...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Woman dies after care home allegedly refused to share defibrillator

A mother died after a care home refused to give her daughter a defibrillator because it was not for “public use”, it has been claimed. Courtney Scotto D’abusco, 23, was asleep at home when her mother, Lian, 43, woke her at around 4am with chest pains and collapsed seconds later into cardiac arrest.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
carehomeprofessional.com

Care home nurse suspended over series of medication errors

A nurse has been suspended following a series of medication errors at a Bupa care home. Michael Huxley, who was employed at the Newton Court Care Home between 23 October 2017 until his resignation on 23 February 2018, was given a six month suspension order with a review and a 18-month interim suspension order by the Nursing & Midwifery Council (NMC).
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmc#Patient A
hot967.fm

Republicans have concerns about Walz transferring non-critical COVID patients from overcrowded hospitals to nursing homes

Top Republican lawmakers say there are still unanswered questions, after Governor Tim Walz announced the first nursing home will be accepting less-critical COVID patients from overburdened hospitals in Minnesota. Rochester Senator Carla Nelson asks if incoming COVID patients will be contagious — and if residents and their families will be notified that they’re arriving:
ROCHESTER, MN
Daily Comet

Letter: Following nursing home deaths, we must take care of our seniors seriously

Founder & Healthcare Consultant, Aqua Safety First Community Program. These days, it is a rare thing to call the City of New Orleans a policy forerunner, but Mayor Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council are to be commended for acting on one of the most important issues to arise in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The council approved an ordinance to establish emergency protocols for residential living facilities in the city, thereby offering new guidance for everything from independent- and assisted-living facilities to nursing homes and to those facilities servicing the disabled. The days after the storm proved that such an ordinance was necessary, when the city and the region were left without power and other resources. In fact, to quote Councilwoman Kristin Gielson Palmer: “Many of the tenants were physically or financially unable to evacuate, and the owners and operators of the properties left them in inhumane conditions to fend for themselves.” And so, understanding this, the City of New Orleans moved decisively and with prescience.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
Shropshire Star

Social care placing 'unbearable burden' on Shropshire families

A Labour group insists Shropshire families are facing an "unbearable burden" and huge bills for adult social care. The Shrewsbury and Atcham Labour Group says it wants to see a more "effectively funded and organised" system, with Shropshire Council at the forefront of its delivery. The group says the current...
DEMENTIA
discoverhealth.org

Foundation grant will benefit memory care patients at Union nursing home 

Colorful door wraps help patients identify their rooms. Stimulating interactive murals feature images of local landmarks to evoke childhood memories. Those improvements are planned as part of “Palmetto Pointe,” a special memory care unit at Ellen Sagar Nursing Center in Union – work that can be done thanks to a $95,000 grant from the Spartanburg Regional Foundation.
ADVOCACY
Buffalo Business First

New CEO to oversee 18 nursing homes, including McGuire Group, Absolut Care

Susan Grigg has been named CEO for a local nursing home enterprise that includes the McGuire Group, VestraCare and RCA Healthcare Management/Absolut Care networks. Grigg will oversee 18 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in the three portfolios, which include 3,200 beds and more than 4,200 employees. She brings a 24-year history in health care, including 14 years in various roles with McGuire Group after serving for the past year as chief operating officer for the enterprise.
HEALTH SERVICES
Nursing Times

Scotland winter plan flags ‘real nurse staffing pressures’ facing care homes

A newly-published £300m winter plan for adult social care in Scotland has promised short-term actions to address the nurse staffing problems facing care homes across the country. The government's winter preparedness plan is based around four key principles, according to Scottish health and social care secretary Humza Yousaf. "We need...
WORLD
News 12

Nursing home workers call for fairer contracts, hold informational picket line

Nursing home workers across the city are calling for fairer contracts. Workers and union members held an informational picket line over stalled contract negotiations with for-profit nursing homeowners for fairer pay, job security and health benefits at the Pinnacle Nursing and Rehab Center. It was organized by the 1199SEIU and...
LABOR ISSUES
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Nurses Association accuses Saint Vincent Hospital of ‘patient dumping’ after striking nurses say they cared for individuals outside of facility in Worcester

As the nurses’ strike at Saint Vincent Hospital approaches eight months, the Massachusetts Nurses Association on Tuesday announced it filed a complaint against the hospital for what it calls “patient dumping.”. The MNA filed the complaint against Saint Vincent Hospital on Monday claiming in several circumstances last week patients were...
WORCESTER, MA
Shropshire Star

Council leader calls for £1bn Shropshire 'super-hospital'

A single £1 billion super hospital should be built for Shropshire, and politicians from all parties should come together to make it happen - that is the view of a council leader. The suggestion has come from Councillor Shaun Davies, who heads Telford & Wrekin Council’s Labour administration. Councillor Davies...
HEALTH SERVICES
Powell Tribune

Patient thankful for nurses’ grace

Although this letter is primarily praising the nurses at Powell Valley Hospital, I also wish to thank everyone who cleaned my room, brought me a food tray, peeked at a computer or picked up a stethoscope on my behalf. I learned a lot from the band of nurses at Powell...
POWELL, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy