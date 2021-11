Alton, Mo. – A man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash near Myrtle on Thursday morning. The accident occurred on Route V, five miles west of Myrtle at 10 a.m. A westbound Ford F550 driven by Christian Warren, 21 of Harrison, Ar., ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Warren was seriously injured in the accident and was airlifted to St. Bernard’s Hospital in Jonesboro, Ar. for treatment. The driver had been wearing a safety device.

MYRTLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO