Reading under-23s’ winless run in the Premier League 2 Division 2 grew to six games on Monday night, following a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton under-23s. There was plenty of excitement before the game when the team news was announced; Tom Holmes was given the armband as he continued his return from injury, and he was joined by none other than Felipe Araruna, who was set to make his first start to a Reading game in over a year.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO