Global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 mln: WHO

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- The worldwide death toll inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has surpassed five million, reaching 5,004,855 as of Tuesday, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, as of 5:40 p.m. CET (1640 GMT), there...

KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

German Covid cases soar as WHO warns over Europe deaths

Daily Covid infections hit an all-time high in Germany Thursday as the World Health Organization warned that another 500,000 people could die across Europe, with cases once again on the rise. The dire projection came as the UK became the first country to approve an anti-Covid pill and the US announced strict new rules for businesses to strongarm employees into getting vaccines, as countries scramble to avoid another deadly winter wave of the virus. But with rising infections in Europe, WHO Emergencies Director Michael Ryan cautioned: "I think it's a warning shot for the world to see what's happening in Europe despite the availability of vaccination." The EU's most populous country Germany set a new record for daily infections, with nearly 34,000 news cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Europe's COVID spread is "warning shot" for rest of world - WHO

GENEVA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Europe registered a 55% rise in COVID-19 cases in the last four weeks, despite the availability of vaccines, which should serve as a "warning shot" to other regions, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday. WHO emergency director Mike Ryan said that some European...
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Coronavirus
AFP

Philippines eases Covid curbs in Manila as cases fall

The Philippines on Friday lifted restrictions on national obsessions like karaoke and basketball in the capital Manila and reopened universities in the megacity of 13 million people as virus cases eased there. All restrictions on the movement of young people aged below 18 years were lifted in the capital, officials announced, and primary schools could reopen soon, pending the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disabled activist dies after United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.Engracia Figueroa, 51, was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocating for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday. United Airlines allegedly destroyed her custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home. It was damaged in the cargo-hold. Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.

