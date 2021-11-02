WPS: Make Sure Home Heating Works Before Winter Hits

The Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland Community Action Commission’s Emergency HEAP Winter Crisis Program begins November 1st Eligible households include those in disconnect status or notice of disconnection, transferring or establishing new service. Households utilizing bulk fuel must have a tank containing less than 25% of its capacity. Also, this year, households that were diagnosed with COVID19 in the past 12 months. Income documentation for all household members along with social security numbers, electric and gas bills, photo ID, proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members, proof of disability if disabled, and other documentation must be presented. Income guidelines are based at 175% of the Federal Poverty Level. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375. Income may also be calculated using the past 30 days which for a family four is at or below $3,811.64. Those wishing to enroll in PIPP Plus have a lower income eligibility threshold. Approved applicants will also have their application automatically processed for the Regular HEAP program, where additional assistance may be available.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO