Green Bay, WI

WPS: Make Sure Home Heating Works Before Winter Hits

By Casey Nelson
WNCY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Temperatures seemed to drop almost instantly as the calendar changed to November this week. But there’s still time to get your heating system squared away before it gets too cold to handle. As winter begins to creep in, it’s important to make sure your...

wncy.com

NBC Connecticut

Home Heating Costs Predicted to Spike this Winter

“I’ve fallen behind. I can’t keep up,” said Wanda Flores, inside her Beacon Street home in Hartford. Flores, who has been in a wheelchair for decades because of a rare genetic disease, owes Eversource $1,194 for electricity, a bill that she’s been struggling to catch up on since May. “I’ve...
HARTFORD, CT
wtaq.com

Crews Work to Set Up WPS Garden of Lights

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The finishing touches are being made to the WPS Garden of Lights at the Green Bay Botanical Garden. More than 325,000 lights will illuminate the garden starting on November 26th. Dave Barka is with the project. “I’m still waiting for some parts to come in,...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC12

Henrico fire offers tips on how to safely heat your home this winter

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - With temperatures dropping and winter not far away, many of us are turning on our heat for the first time in months. However, if you’re not careful, you can easily spark a fire. Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds says departments across the greater Richmond area...
RICHMOND, VA
wmix94.com

High prices expected for winter heating

ILLINOIS (RFD) — The Citizen’s Utility Board is warning all Illinoisans this winter could be a pricey one. The utility watchdog is keeping an eye on gas and electric rates and says we are facing the possibility of hundreds of dollars in higher heating bills this winter due to skyrocketing natural gas prices and aggressive utility spending.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Heating Bills To Rise This Winter

Brace yourself. The Indiana Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor says Hoosiers can expect the most expensive winter heating season in years. Consumers can expect the highest gas spot prices since the winter of 2007-08. Those who are concerned about being able to pay the heating bills should contact their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Winter is coming: Make sure your car is ready with these simple tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When cold weather hits, is your vehicle up to the challenge?. Doing a quick once-over now could help save you time, money and headache later as the winter months progress. Here are a few quick winter car care tips from AAA to help get you on the...
CARS
The Lebanon Reporter

Heating your home with gas this winter? Expect to pay more

If forecasts hold correct, American households that primarily use natural gas for heating will pay about 30% more than last year. Homeowners will spend an average of $746 on heating this winter, which is $172 more than last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, or EIA, in its Oct. 25 winter fuels outlook. The agency considers October to March as winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Huron Daily Tribune

How to make sure your garden is safe for the winter

With snow touching down in many parts of Michigan, it’s time to start getting your plants ready for the winter. Most perennials can be left as they are for the winter and be cut down in the spring to allow for new sprouts, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Make sure to give them plenty of water in the fall before the temperature begins to drop too far. For annuals, make sure to cover them with plastic before any frosts. This can extend their life until the temperatures are consistently too cold.
GARDENING
#Heating System#Home Heating#Energy Efficiency#Wps#Weather#Wtaq News
handymantips.org

Ways to Make Your Home Heating Experience More Affordable

If you’ve ever paid for home heating throughout the winter months, you know this can be a costly affair. Additionally, the colder your locale, the more you can expect to pay. As such, people who hail from parts of the country that are consistently slammed by harsh winter weather often see their finances depleted during the wintertime.
HOME & GARDEN
themountvernongrapevine.com

Winter Heating Assistance Available

The Kno-Ho-Co-Ashland Community Action Commission’s Emergency HEAP Winter Crisis Program begins November 1st Eligible households include those in disconnect status or notice of disconnection, transferring or establishing new service. Households utilizing bulk fuel must have a tank containing less than 25% of its capacity. Also, this year, households that were diagnosed with COVID19 in the past 12 months. Income documentation for all household members along with social security numbers, electric and gas bills, photo ID, proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members, proof of disability if disabled, and other documentation must be presented. Income guidelines are based at 175% of the Federal Poverty Level. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $46,375. Income may also be calculated using the past 30 days which for a family four is at or below $3,811.64. Those wishing to enroll in PIPP Plus have a lower income eligibility threshold. Approved applicants will also have their application automatically processed for the Regular HEAP program, where additional assistance may be available.
INDUSTRY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Heating prices increase just before winter

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois consumers are facing the possibility of hundreds of dollars in higher heating bills this winter. The increase in prices is due to skyrocketing natural gas prices, as well as aggressive utility spending. While supply rates went up again on Monday, major utilities are charging double what prices were in 2020. […]
CHICAGO, IL
strictlybusinessomaha.com

Ideal Heating & Air Conditioning – Feel Ideal this Winter with Omaha’s Trusted Home Service Professionals

At Ideal Heating & Air Conditioning (www.heatingairomaha.com), their goal is simply to be the best, most trusted home service professionals available in the southeast Nebraska region. Owned and operated by Corwin Keller, Ideal strives to offer the highest level of home comfort for their customers, and their foundation consists of being Christ-centered and providing efficient, reliable, and cost-effective heating, air conditioning, and quality interior air products.
OMAHA, NE
Concord Monitor

Weaning calves before winter

My husband looked at me and waited until the ruckus stopped. “What did you say?” Bruce asked. I heard him, but then the deafening bawling of calves started again, and it was useless to respond. Louder than stock cars roaring around a NASCAR track, the calves were clamoring for their mothers’ attention. It’s October, and that means weaning time at Miles Smith Farm.
LOUDON, NH
localsyr.com

Consumer Reports: Home heating hacks for winter

(WSYR-TV) — The government report made headlines and shocked consumers: Home heating. bills could jump an average of 30 percent for most Americans, depending on the. Consumer Reports can’t make energy costs lower, but its experts can share some easy ways to help you reduce the amount of energy you use.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

