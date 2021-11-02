CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Meander Down This Easy, Paved Loop Trail In Alaska That The Whole Family Will Love

By Megan McDonald
Only In Alaska
Only In Alaska
 4 days ago

If you’re looking for a relaxing autumn stroll, check out this paved loop trail in Alaska this weekend. An easy hike in Wasilla, this trail is great for all ages and abilities. Grab your coat and enjoy the weather before winter fully sets in!

If you’re looking for the perfect morning or afternoon stroll, head to the Alcantra Loop Trail in Wasilla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SM1sV_0ckdtgcD00
Joe Smith / AllTrails
This easy paved path is a joy to walk along. There’s plenty to see, and the path itself is well maintained.

It’s only a mile in length, so the youngest members of your party will enjoy it too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhzZn_0ckdtgcD00
Joe Smith / AllTrails
And if they get tired, just put them in the stroller. They’ll enjoy the ride because the entire path is paved.

It loops through a disc golf course, so bring your Frisbee if you love this game!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJzNc_0ckdtgcD00
Joe Smith / AllTrails
Start a game, or just enjoy watching as you pass on by. Keep your eyes peeled so you don’t veer off course and accidentally join a game!

The entire length of the trail is only 1.2 miles long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOQOv_0ckdtgcD00
Lilli Amos / AllTrails
The elevation gain is only 118 feet in its entirety, so it’s a good place to run sprints if you enjoy running or HIIT workouts. You could also ski or snowshoe in the wintertime.

There are all kinds of plants and trees along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsUM8_0ckdtgcD00
Jacqueline Richard / AllTrails
It’s a great little forested area with plenty to see, including mushrooms and cranberries along the trail. It’s a great walk to get out and enjoy the beauty that Alaska has to offer.

There’s plenty of parking available at the trailhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUg2S_0ckdtgcD00
Joe Smith / AllTrails
The trail is highly rated and very enjoyable. It’s a great outing for all skill levels.

This is the perfect trail to explore just about all year long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmWbJ_0ckdtgcD00
Joe Smith / AllTrails
Grab your gear and head on out to this easy meander with the family. It’s an easy walk that you’ll want to put into your regular rotation.

Have you ever enjoyed this paved loop trail in Alaska? What did you think? Would you recommend it to others? Let us know in the comments below!

After your stroll, make sure to Dine In A Stunning Underground Wine Cellar At The Grape Tap In Alaska.

The post Meander Down This Easy, Paved Loop Trail In Alaska That The Whole Family Will Love appeared first on Only In Your State .

Community Policy