Meander Down This Easy, Paved Loop Trail In Alaska That The Whole Family Will Love

If you’re looking for a relaxing autumn stroll, check out this paved loop trail in Alaska this weekend. An easy hike in Wasilla, this trail is great for all ages and abilities. Grab your coat and enjoy the weather before winter fully sets in!

It’s only a mile in length, so the youngest members of your party will enjoy it too.

It loops through a disc golf course, so bring your Frisbee if you love this game!

There are all kinds of plants and trees along the way.

There’s plenty of parking available at the trailhead.

This is the perfect trail to explore just about all year long.

This easy paved path is a joy to walk along. There’s plenty to see, and the path itself is well maintained.And if they get tired, just put them in the stroller. They’ll enjoy the ride because the entire path is paved.Start a game, or just enjoy watching as you pass on by. Keep your eyes peeled so you don’t veer off course and accidentally join a game!The elevation gain is only 118 feet in its entirety, so it’s a good place to run sprints if you enjoy running or HIIT workouts. You could also ski or snowshoe in the wintertime.It’s a great little forested area with plenty to see, including mushrooms and cranberries along the trail. It’s a great walk to get out and enjoy the beauty that Alaska has to offer.The trail is highly rated and very enjoyable. It’s a great outing for all skill levels.Grab your gear and head on out to this easy meander with the family. It’s an easy walk that you’ll want to put into your regular rotation.

Have you ever enjoyed this paved loop trail in Alaska? What did you think? Would you recommend it to others? Let us know in the comments below!

